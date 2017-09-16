 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Football


World champs USA outclass Football Ferns in Denver

share

Source:

NZN

The Football Ferns have marked a milestone match for midfielders Betsy Hassett and Annalie Longo with a fighting 3-1 loss to the United States.

USA defeated NZ 3-1 in Denver.
Source: SKY

Battling altitude, a short buildup and coming to grip with a new-look lineup, New Zealand put up a credible showing against the world champions in Denver.

The first of two internationals was dominated by the world's top-ranked side but the 19th-ranked visitors had their moments and raised eyebrows when they pulled a goal back in the 74th minute to close to 2-1.

However, Alex Morgan responded with the the USA's third soon afterwards with a left-footed strike from a tight angle.

Close friends Hassett and Longo became the seventh and eighth players to line up in 100 senior internationals for the Football Ferns.

They were industrious against world class opponents who created a wealth of chances but were repeatedly denied by some stubborn defending and excellent work from goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

New Zealand began creating chances as the second half wore on and broke through when Hannah Wilkinson headed home a looping cross from Ali Riley.

It was Wilkinson's 25th goal from 82 internationals and her fourth against the USA.

The home side's first two goals went to Julie Ertz in the space of eight minutes midway through the first half.

She pounced at close range when team-mate Lindsey Horan won a key header and slammed home the second from the top of the penalty box after Megan Rapinoe hit the post.

The second game is in Cincinnati on Wednesday (NZT).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:20
2
Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:16
3
The Breakfast presenter had good seats to see last night's pitch invader in action.

Watch: 'So North Shore' – Hilary Barry captures streaker at All Blacks v Springboks

00:20
4
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

00:17
5
The NZ lock said he thought about tackling the streaker, but opted not to.

'I wasn't too keen on tackling that naked man' - Brodie Retallick on streaker interrupting All Blacks Test

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

02:15
Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Cuddling cats and hugging students – contrasting days on the campaign trail for National and Labour

Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 