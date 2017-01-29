 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Wolverhampton inflict massive upset over Liverpool in FA Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Liverpool's season continues to implode after second-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted the latest setback in the FA Cup today.

Wolves won 2-1 at Anfield to cap a week of misery for Juergen Klopp.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Richard Stearman celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his teammates during the FA Cup, fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Richard Stearman celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his teammates during the FA Cup against Liverpool.

Source: Associated Press

The English Premier League title challenge faltered further by losing to Swansea, and the League Cup run ended in a semi-final defeat to Southampton.

Another Premier League challenger came close to a greater humiliation in the FA Cup but Tottenham managed to fight back against fourth-tier side Wycombe Wanderers.

Son Heung-min pounced in the seventh minute of stoppage time to recover Tottenham's 4-3 victory.

For the first time in 130 years, Lincoln will be in the fifth round after the non-league side upset second-tier League Championship leader Brighton 3-1.

Premier League leader Chelsea had no trouble advancing, routing second-tier west London neighbour Brentford 4-0. An all Premier League-meeting saw Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Since beating Manchester City on New Year's Eve, Liverpool has won only once in 2017, against fourth-tier side Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Losing to Wolves at the next hurdle leaves Klopp with only the Premier League to contend for and Liverpool is 10 points behind Chelsea heading into Wednesday's game against the leader.

Klopp was angered by his team's collapse against Wolves but accepted responsibility for the "very bad performance."

"If someone asks if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now, I don't know," he said.

"But if it is, it is a perfect moment to turn because it is not possible to go lower.

"I don't think it is the right time to talk about being positive or optimistic. In this moment we feel really bad."

The status of the FA Cup has diminished as even League Championship teams like Wolves use the competition to rest players.

So while Liverpool retained only two players from the semifinal loss to Southampton, Wolves also made seven changes from its last league fixture.

Richard Stearman headed Wolves in front in the first minute at Anfield and Andreas Weimann doubled the visitors' lead four minutes before halftime.

Divock Origi pulled one back in the 86th but Liverpool couldn't force a replay against a team which is 18th in the 24-team League Championship.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Serena won the Aussie Open final in straight sets 6-4,6-4 over her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams claims historical 23rd grand slam, beating sister Venus in thrilling final

00:30
2
Australia defeated New Zealand 57-50 in their opening match of the Quad series in Durban.

Australian Diamonds too good for Silver Ferns in Durban

00:24
3
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

As it happened: England, Blitzbokke and All Blacks Sevens come out as Wellington frontrunners after round robin play

00:30
4
The 17-year-old from Christchurch started the day as an X Games rookie. Now, he is a superpipe silver medallist.

Watch: Rookie Kiwi freeskier goes from late invite to X Games silver medallist with insane superpipe run

00:25
5
The Kiwis topped their pool on day one in Wellington, but had to get past a tough challenge from the USA first.

Watch: Fast hands, fast feet -Tim Mikkelson finishes off stunning team try for All Blacks Sevens

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Concerns for safety of woman missing in Auckland Central

Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday morning leaving her home in central Auckland.


Actress Mischa Barton.

The O.C. star taken to hospital after being drugged at birthday party

Mischa Barton was taken to hospital after she began displaying bizarre behaviour during her birthday party.

00:28
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

The father was punched several times until he was unconscious on the road.

01:03
Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.

UN urges Trump to rethink his policy to halt immigration to the United States

Earlier in the week Trump signed an executive order to suspend the US refugee programme for 120 days.

00:25
The white tiger's taste of freedom didn’t last long, when police caught it in a car park in Monreale, Italy.

Tiger escapes from circus taking to the road in Italy

Monreale Mayor Piero Capizzi says its not known how the tiger escaped from the circus, which is currently performing in the area.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ