Wolverhampton inflict massive upset over Liverpool in FA Cup

Liverpool's season continues to implode after second-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted the latest setback in the FA Cup today.

Wolves won 2-1 at Anfield to cap a week of misery for Juergen Klopp.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Richard Stearman celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his teammates during the FA Cup against Liverpool. Source: Associated Press

The English Premier League title challenge faltered further by losing to Swansea, and the League Cup run ended in a semi-final defeat to Southampton.

Another Premier League challenger came close to a greater humiliation in the FA Cup but Tottenham managed to fight back against fourth-tier side Wycombe Wanderers.

Son Heung-min pounced in the seventh minute of stoppage time to recover Tottenham's 4-3 victory.

For the first time in 130 years, Lincoln will be in the fifth round after the non-league side upset second-tier League Championship leader Brighton 3-1.

Premier League leader Chelsea had no trouble advancing, routing second-tier west London neighbour Brentford 4-0. An all Premier League-meeting saw Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Since beating Manchester City on New Year's Eve, Liverpool has won only once in 2017, against fourth-tier side Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Losing to Wolves at the next hurdle leaves Klopp with only the Premier League to contend for and Liverpool is 10 points behind Chelsea heading into Wednesday's game against the leader.

Klopp was angered by his team's collapse against Wolves but accepted responsibility for the "very bad performance."

"If someone asks if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now, I don't know," he said.

"But if it is, it is a perfect moment to turn because it is not possible to go lower.

"I don't think it is the right time to talk about being positive or optimistic. In this moment we feel really bad."

The status of the FA Cup has diminished as even League Championship teams like Wolves use the competition to rest players.

So while Liverpool retained only two players from the semifinal loss to Southampton, Wolves also made seven changes from its last league fixture.

Richard Stearman headed Wolves in front in the first minute at Anfield and Andreas Weimann doubled the visitors' lead four minutes before halftime.