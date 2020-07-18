TODAY |

Wollongong Phoenix? Kiwi A-League club to set up base in NSW for upcoming season

Source:  AAP

Wellington Phoenix will relocate to NSW for the beginning of the upcoming A-League season.

David Ball of the Phoenix reacts after a refereeing decision Source: Photosport

The Phoenix will move their operations from Wellington to NSW for the second time in as many seasons due to COVID-19 travel restrictions - with Wollongong shaping as a likely base.

Wellington's squad members will assemble in NSW on November 1, when they can begin training as a team ahead of the A-League's December 27 start date.

The Phoenix said they still hoped to play home games in Wellington later in the season.

But that largely depended on a trans-Tasman bubble that would allow players and staff to travel without a compulsory two-week quarantine period upon arriving in New Zealand.

"Should a trans-Tasman bubble eventuate during the season, the club will review the potential to play home games in New Zealand later in the season," the Phoenix said.

"This is dependent on changes being made by the New Zealand government around the two week quarantine process upon a person's return to New Zealand, when it is deemed safe to do so, and the costs incurred of relocation back to New Zealand.

"The club would like to recognise the continued sacrifice of its players, coaches and technical staff, who again face the prospect of being separated from their families and loved ones for a long period of time."

