Winston Reid's US move finally confirmed - he's joining an MLS club on loan

All White skipper Winston Reid's move to the United States has finally been confirmed, with the Kiwi defender moving to MLS club Sporting Kansas City on loan.

All Whites captain Winston Reid. Source: Photosport

Reid hasn't played made a competitive senior appearance since March 2018 due to injuries.

He joined West Ham in 2010 and made 223 appearances with the club, the majority of which in the Premier League.

The MLS announced this morning Kansas has added a "Premier League veteran" in Reid.

The 31-year-old was also linked with Nashville SC but they reportedly pulled out of the deal late due to Reid's fitness and injury history.

SKC are looking to rebound from a 2019 season that saw the club concede 67 goals en route to missing the playoffs, meaning the addition of Reid will likely be seen as one to strengthen the side's defence.

But the Kiwi said recently on West Ham's website that it will take time to get back up to speed after so long on the sideline.

"I think, you know, you get to a point when you're not just going to go straight in," Reid said.

"More than anything else, it's about getting back into a rhythm again, getting back into a rhythm of training and doing all this, and playing and whatever.

"That's probably the toughest thing, because there's being back fit and available, and then there is getting back into a rhythm. It's fine now, the injury has healed now, there's no issues with it - so now it's about finding out where I am at on the pitch.

"As a team, we have been in this situation a few times. I understand that it's not about panicking.

"The players have to support each other, whichever player plays and then it’s just about being there."

Reid's move means All Whites coach Danny Hay will now have seven players to keep an eye on in the MLS; fellow centre backs Michael Boxall (Minnesota United) and Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers), fullbacks Noah Billingsley (Minnesota) and Deklan Wynne (Colorado Rapids), midfielder James Musa (Minnesota), and forward Elliot Collier (Chicago Fire).