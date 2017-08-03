Winston Reid's move from Premier League to MLS on hold after club pulls out - report

All Whites defender Winston Reid has been put in football limbo after a deal for him to join a Major League Soccer club in the US reportedly fell over.
West Ham have been looking to move Reid this season and it was understood a deal had been reached with Nashville but it fell through at the eleventh hour due to the Kiwi's fitness and injury history, Football Insider reports.
Reid has been looking for a new club having not played for West Ham since March 2018 due to serious injuries and adding to their woes is the $140,000-a-week wages the 31-year-old is on until 2023 when his contract runs out.
It's understood Nashville was willing to pay a significant contribution towards the centre-back's weekly wages for his services in the MLS but Reid's issues with his knee and back in recent years was too much for them to ignore.
Reid has also apparently held talks with DC United and Sporting Kansas, and there is still time for Reid to secure a move to the States as the MLS window does not formally open until next Wednesday.