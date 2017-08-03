Winston Reid's move from Premier League to MLS on hold after club pulls out - report

All Whites defender Winston Reid has been put in football limbo after a deal for him to join a Major League Soccer club in the US reportedly fell over.

All Whites captain Winston Reid. Source: Photosport

West Ham have been looking to move Reid this season and it was understood a deal had been reached with Nashville but it fell through at the eleventh hour due to the Kiwi's fitness and injury history, Football Insider reports.

Reid has been looking for a new club having not played for West Ham since March 2018 due to serious injuries and adding to their woes is the $140,000-a-week wages the 31-year-old is on until 2023 when his contract runs out.

It's understood Nashville was willing to pay a significant contribution towards the centre-back's weekly wages for his services in the MLS but Reid's issues with his knee and back in recent years was too much for them to ignore.