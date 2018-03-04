 

Winston Reid stretchered off in EPL loss to Swansea after suffering serious knee injury

Associated Press

Swansea climbed out of the English Premier League drop zone after beating West Ham 4-1 this morning.

West Ham United's Winston Reid receives medical attention during the game against Swansea, during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

West Ham United's Winston Reid receives medical attention during the game against Swansea.

Goals from Ki Sung-yueng, Mike van der Hoorn, Andy King, and Jordan Ayew deepened West Ham's relegation worries.

Michail Antonio struck a consolation goal for the visitors.

The victory lifted Swansea above West Ham on goal difference, and they appear to be moving in different directions.

Swansea has taken 17 points from Carlos Carvalhal's nine games in charge, while West Ham has one win in its last six matches under David Moyes.

West Ham suffered more misery when Winston Reid landed awkwardly in the first half and the central defender was treated for 10 minutes before being carried from the field on a stretcher.

West Ham United's Winston Reid leaves the pitch injured on a stretcher during the game against Swansea, during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

West Ham United's Winston Reid leaves the pitch injured on a stretcher during the game against Swansea

Swansea went ahead through its first shot when Ki drilled the ball low past goalkeeper Adrian in the eighth minute to score for the second successive home game.

Van der Hoorn doubled the lead as he was left unchallenged to head home Ki's corner.

Swansea struck again three minutes into the second half when Adrian saved from former West Ham forward Andre Ayew and the ball struck Javier Hernandez in the face before falling to King.

Jordan Ayew made it 4-0 from the spot after his brother Andre was fouled by Cheikhou Kouyate to set up Swansea's first penalty in the league since December 2016.

Antonio pulled a goal back for West Ham with 11 minutes to go.

