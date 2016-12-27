 

Winston Reid scores as West Ham destroy Swansea

Swansea's woes deepened under American coach Bob Bradley with a 4-1 loss at home to West Ham in the English Premier League.

The All Whites skipper got on the score sheet as West Ham came away 4-1 winners.
Source: SKY

Andre Ayew - sold by Swansea in the offseason - got West Ham's first goal against his former club, tapping home in the 13th minute after Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski flapped at the ball following Andy Carroll's header.

Winston Reid, Michail Antonio - with his eighth of the season - and Carroll added further goals for the visitors in the second half, plunging Swansea further into relegation trouble.

Substitute Fernando Llorente scored Swansea's goal in the 89th, making it 3-1 at the time.

While West Ham have now won their last three games to move clear of the bottom three, Swansea have lost their last three and conceded 10 goals in the process.

Since Bradley joined in early October as the first American coach in England's top flight, Swansea have lost seven of its 11 games.

Nearly halfway into the campaign, the Welsh club is four points off safety and a chant of "We want Bradley out" reverberated around the Liberty Stadium.

Bradley acknowledged before the game that the fixture against West Ham, and Saturday's match at home to Bournemouth, could determine his future.

"We are our own worst enemy," Bradley said.

"We are in such a rut."

