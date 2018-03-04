 

Winston Reid ruled out of remainder of EPL season with knee injury

All Whites skipper and West Ham defender Winston Reid will miss the remainder of the current English Premier League season, after sustaining a nasty knee injury in his side's 4-1 loss to Swansea last weekend.

West Ham United's Winston Reid receives medical attention during the game against Swansea, during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

West Ham United's Winston Reid receives medical attention during the game against Swansea.

Source: Associated Press

Reid, 29, was taken from the field on a stretcher, having suffered a knee injury from landing awkwardly as well as being knocked unconscious in the process.

The London side are yet to confirm the severity of the injury sustained by Reid, however the defender is certain to be out of action for at least two months according to reports out of the UK.

The news comes as a huge blow for West Ham, currently 14th in the Premier League, yet only three points clear of the relegation places.

Reid will also miss the All Whites' friendly match against Canada in Spain on March 24.

