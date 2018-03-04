 

Winston Reid opens up about rehab journey six months after freak knee injury

All Whites captain Winston Reid has opened up about the injury woes that have kept him out of action for the past six months.

Reid has been sidelined since March after he suffered a freak knee injury during West Ham's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

The 30-year-old was knocked out in the process while twisting his knee in the 4-1 defeat leading to a surgery to help reduce swelling in the area.

Reid suffered a setback in July but he told whufc.com he remains positive about rehab.

"Everything is going well," he confirmed. "Obviously, when you have an operation you never know how things are going to look on the other side, but it's going better than we thought so that's positive.

"Obviously it is frustrating to be out for long periods of time, especially with the way it happened, but you have to get through it and you have to deal with it.

West Ham United's Winston Reid leaves the pitch injured on a stretcher during the game against Swansea, during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
West Ham United's Winston Reid leaves the pitch injured on a stretcher during the game against Swansea Source: Associated Press

"Fortunately enough, I am a little bit older and I am probably able to deal with it better with an injury like this than if I was in my early twenties and in the early part of my career."

The Kiwi defender is working with the club's head physiotherapist Dominic Rogan daily to improve strength and conditioning.

"I'm doing gym work at the moment, rehabbing the quad and the leg and getting the bulk back," he confirmed. 

"So, we're training harder and pushing harder every day to get fitter and get my knee better, so I can get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"There is a cap on how much you can do in a certain period, so the progression can feel slow, so it's tough at times, but once I get outside on the pitch and run, I'll begin to feel like a footballer again."

West Ham United's Winston Reid receives medical attention during the game against Swansea, during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
West Ham United's Winston Reid receives medical attention during the game against Swansea. Source: Associated Press
