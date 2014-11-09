TODAY |

Winston Reid leaving West Ham after 11 years

Source:  1 NEWS

All Whites defender Winston Reid is leaving West Ham United after 11 years at the English Premier League club.

Winston Reid Source: Associated Press

The 33-year-old and the London club announced on Wednesday they'd come to an agreement to allow him to leave so he could pursue first-team football elsewhere.

There was no indication yet where Reid would be headed next in the announcement.

Reid joined West Ham in 2010 and played for them 222 times in all competitions, however numerous injury problems in recent years have hindered his time at the club and he last made a first-team appearance for West Ham during the 2017/18 season.

Over the last couple of years he's spent time on loan at Sporting Kansas City and Brentford.

"I have a lot of respect for the club, and we've found an agreement that's good for everyone involved," Reid said. "I came here in 2010 and have just enjoyed so much of playing for the club. It's been a special time.

"I've always appreciated playing here and giving my all for the club, and I'll always remember it fondly."

