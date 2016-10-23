Winston Reid to leave West Ham, move to USA on loan, says manager

All Whites captain Winston Reid's time in the Premier League with West Ham could be all but over, with manager David Moyes revealing the defender is close to a loan move to American Major League Soccer.

West Ham United's Winston Reid celebrates scoring his teams first goal against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match at the London Stadium, London. Source: Associated Press

Reid, 31, hasn't featured for West Ham since March 2018, batting injuries for the better part of the last two years.

What's more, with West Ham spending big on centre backs Fabian Balbuena, Goncalo Cardoso and Issa Diop, Reid's status as a first team regular appears cloudy.

Speaking to media after West Ham's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool this morning, manager Moyes conceded that Reid could be on the way out from the east London club.

"Winston Reid is going to join a club in America on loan, everything being well," Moyes said.

"I don't want to give you a club just now, he's got to get through a medical and a few other things."

While Moyes gave no indication about what club Reid would potentially join, the Daily Mail report that both Sporting Kansas City and expansion side Nashville SC are both interested parties.