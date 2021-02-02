TODAY |

Winston Reid joins Brentford on loan from West Ham

Source:  1 NEWS

West Ham's Winston Reid has been loaned out to EFL Championship league club Brentford for the remainder of the season. 

Manager Thomas Frank says Reid brings experience to the centre back position. Source: 1 NEWS

The 32-year-old All White spent the first half of the 2020-21 season on loan from West Ham to Major League side Sporting Kansas City. 

He hasn't played Premiere League football for West Ham since injuring his knee in 2018. 

The defender had previously been linked to a potential move to Premier League champions Liverpool before today's announcement. 

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says Reid brings experience to the centre back position, filling in for injured players. 

The west London club sits at third on the Championship table, six points behind leaders Norwich City. 

