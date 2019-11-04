TODAY |

Winston Reid included in Danny Hay's first All Whites squad

Danny Hay has included Winston Reid in his first All Whites squad as coach for matches against Ireland and Lithuania next week.

The New Zealand captain was included in the 24-man squad after a lengthy injury lay-off with Premier League club West Ham.

The Kiwi was in fine form, but couldn't prevent his side's 5-3 defeat to SV Meppen. Source: DFB

Burnley striker Chris Wood is also included along with Bayern Munich youth star Sarpreet Singh.

Chris Chang and the panel are joined by Hay to discuss a new start for the senior men’s team, and they take a look at the week of Premier League action. Source: 1 NEWS

The new NZ manager wants to see the All Whites at football's pinnacle once again. Source: 1 NEWS

The former NZ captain takes charge as manager of his former side. Source: 1 NEWS

Hay said while there had been an emphasis on youth, veterans including Reid and Wood would play a key role in setting the tone for the squad.

“It’s exciting in that I had to make some really tough decisions and leave out players that are operating at a high level, which is a good sign for the future,” he says.

“I think we’re developing a different type of player now – one who is more technical and tactically aware – so that in itself is exciting and I think the squad is reflective of that.”

The fixtures in Ireland and Lithuania next week are the All Whites' first in more than a year.

Full squad: (club, caps/goals)

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic (Phoenix, 24/0), Michael Woud (Willem II, Netherlands, 1/0)

Defenders: Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA, 32/0), Liberato Cacace (Wellington Phoenix, 2/0), Louis Fenton (Wellington Phoenix, 7/0), James McGarry (Willem II, Netherlands, 0/0), Nando Pijnaker (Torslanda IK, Sweden, 0/0), Winston Reid (West Ham United, England, 24/1), Storm Roux (Melbourne Victory, Australia, 9/0), Tommy Smith (Colorado Rapids, USA, 36/2), Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers, USA, 24/0).

Midfielders: Joe Bell (University of Virginia, USA, 0/0), Michael McGlinchey (Central Coast Mariners, Australia, 53/5), Matt Ridenton (Newcastle Jets, Australia, 5/0), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, 6/0), Sarpreet Singh (Bayern Munich, Germany, 4/1), Ryan Thomas (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands, 18/3).

Forwards: Elliot Collier (Chicago Fire (on loan to Memphis 901), 0/0), Andre de Jong (Amazulu, South Africa, 2/1), Elijah Just (Helsingör, Denmark, 0/0), Max Mata (Grasshopper Club Zürich, Switzerland (on loan to Nõmme Kalju, Estonia), 0/0), Callum McCowatt (Wellington Phoenix, 0/0), Marco Rojas (SønderjyskE, Denmark, 41/5), Chris Wood (Burnley, England, 56/24).

All Whites skipper Winston Reid, Stefan Marinovic, Chris Wood and Michael McGlinchey. Source: Photosport
