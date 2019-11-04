Winston Reid included in Danny Hay's first All Whites squad

Danny Hay has included Winston Reid in his first All Whites squad as coach for matches against Ireland and Lithuania next week.

The New Zealand captain was included in the 24-man squad after a lengthy injury lay-off with Premier League club West Ham.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Burnley striker Chris Wood is also included along with Bayern Munich youth star Sarpreet Singh.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Your playlist will load after this ad

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hay said while there had been an emphasis on youth, veterans including Reid and Wood would play a key role in setting the tone for the squad.

“It’s exciting in that I had to make some really tough decisions and leave out players that are operating at a high level, which is a good sign for the future,” he says.



“I think we’re developing a different type of player now – one who is more technical and tactically aware – so that in itself is exciting and I think the squad is reflective of that.”

The fixtures in Ireland and Lithuania next week are the All Whites' first in more than a year.

Full squad: (club, caps/goals)