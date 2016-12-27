 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Winner in dying stages keeps Arsenal in hunt for EPL title

share

Source:

Associated Press

Olivier Giroud headed home an 86th-minute winner as Arsenal avoided another Christmas stumble in the English Premier League to beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0.

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as the Gunners kept their title hopes alive with a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.
Source: SKY

The visitors limited the Gunners to only a handful of chances at Emirates Stadium, with goalkeeper Ben Foster on top form.

But Giroud, making his first league start of the season, headed home Mesut Ozil's cross to secure a much-needed triumph for the hosts, who snapped a two-game losing streak in the league.

It was Giroud's sixth goal of the season as Ozil celebrated his 100th league appearance.

Tony Pulis' side almost took the lead as Salomon Rondon flicked on Nacer Chadli's cross, only for Petr Cech to save in the Arsenal goal.

Arsenal went straight down the other end and finally got a shot on target as Sanchez stung the palms of Foster with a drilled effort from the edge of the box.

The Gunners trudged off frustrated at the break but should have been ahead soon after the restart only for Foster to pull off a great double save, parrying Alex Iwobi's strike and then keeping out Sanchez's follow-up.

Foster could do nothing as Sanchez thrashed an effort goalward from the resulting corner, but the shot hit the woodwork and stayed out.

Giroud was the next man to be denied by Foster, who used his feet to divert the Frenchman's low shot away from goal.

West Brom should have snatched the lead with a little over 20 minutes remaining but Claudio Yacob could only flash a shot high and wide when a corner dropped to him at the far post.

The win keeps Arsenal nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Related

00:27
Chelsea are now just two games short of matching Arsenal's record having defeated Bournemouth 3-0 today.

Rampant Chelsea seal club record with defeat of Bournemouth
00:30
The All Whites skipper got on the score sheet as West Ham came away 4-1 winners.

Winston Reid scores as West Ham destroy Swansea
00:29
City trail leaders Chelsea by six points after a 3-0 demolition of Hull City at the KC Stadium.

Ruthless Manchester City destroy Hull to move to second in EPL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

00:29
2
The Armenian scored a contender for goal of the season in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Watch: Who cares if he's offside! Manchester United's Mkhitaryan scores outrageous back-heel goal

3
1 NEWS

Football players among 30 dead as boat capsizes in Uganda

00:30
4
The iconic Thunder duo put on another show in the Christmas Day clash as they combined for 53 points in the 112-100 win.

Watch: Westbrook repetitively finds Steven Adams for dunking masterclass against hapless Timberwolves defence

00:20
5
The Black Caps' newest speedster spoke about his performance in his side's thumping victory over Bangladesh in Christchurch.

'It was nice having the Canterbury crowd on my side' – Lockie Ferguson on home debut

03:25
David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.

Year in Review: The world says goodbye to many famous faces

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael. We look back on those we lost in 2016.

01:06
People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

'A hand written note would be posted through his door inviting him to their event' - how locals got to know George Michael

People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

01:24
The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.

Video: A look back on some of the hits that made George Michael a superstar

The Wham star, who has died aged 53, became a household name with some massive songs.


05:06
The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ