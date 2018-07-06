We've reached a new beak! Kea that lives in Paris predicting World Cup matches

A kea who lives in small Paris zoo has become the latest member of the animal kingdom to turn its hand, or beak in this case, to predicting World Cup results.

Newton, dubbed a Parisian parrot, resides in the French capital’s botanical gardens (Jardin des Plantes) and predicted on live TV that Les Bleus would beat Uruguay in tomorrow morning’s quarter-final.

Appropriately, Newton made the prediction by flicking a small ball into one of two goals on a mini-football table.

Newton is not the most creditable football oracle though after incorrectly predicting Argentina would beat France in the last round.

He follows in the path of the most famous footballing savant, Paul the octopus, which made a number of correct predictions during the 2010 World Cup.