TODAY |

West Ham seal Premier League win over Manchester United with superb free kick

Associated Press
More From
Football

Manchester United lost 2-0 at West Ham this morning to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side winless in seven Premier League matches on the road stretching back into last season.

To compound United's problems, Marcus Rashford limped off early in the second half after Andriy Yarmolenko had given the hosts the lead in the 44th minute. Aaron Cresswell completed the victory by curling in a free kick in the 84th.

With Anthony Martial already missing through injury and youngster Mason Greenwood ill, United finished the match without a recognized striker and Jesse Lingard playing in attack.

Rashford's early departure will raise more questions about United's summer transfer business, when the club failed to bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

While West Ham has 11 points in six matches — after three wins from four — United is three points worse off. Solskjaer is tasked with returning United to the four Champions League places.

Jose Mourinho, who was fired to make way for Solskjaer last December, was withering in his assessment while working as a TV pundit on the game.

"We were bad last season, but I don't see any improvement this season - even with three new players," Mourinho said on Sky Sports. "I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they're bringing good quality to the team.

"But the team, as a team, I don't like at all. I'm not surprised by the result and I don't think Ole can take many positives from the game."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aaron Creswell's curling free kick was pinpoint in the 2-0 win. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:18
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
2
Australia's Reece Hodge cited for high shot on Fiji forward
3
All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'
4
Player Ratings: All Blacks impress in Rugby World Cup opener against Springboks
5
England beat courageous Tonga to open their RWC campaign
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Chelsea sub blows golden chance to snatch Champions League draw against Valencia with missed penalty

Liverpool's Champions League defence off to rough start with late loss to Napoli

West Ham hold on with 10 men for goalless draw against Aston Villa

Arsenal throw away lead, settle for draw against winless Watford