 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


West Ham investigated by FA over anti-African email

share

Source:

Associated Press

The English Football Association opened a racism investigation into West Ham today after its player recruitment director was quoting as telling agents the Premier League club would not sign any more African players.

The clubs are under investigation for alleged tax and insurance fraud worth $9.3 million.

Source: 1 NEWS

Tony Henry claimed the restrictions on recruiting African players was because "they have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team, according to the email sent on Saturday and reported by the Daily Mail.

The newspaper's report prompted West Ham to suspend Henry pending "a full and thorough investigation," but both the club and the individual are now being looked into by soccer authorities.

"West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims," the east London club said in a statement.

"The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included."

Henry insisted the policy had "nothing against the African race at all."

The players' union said West Ham's swift action against Henry was "encouraging."

"We trust they will deal with this in keeping with football's position on all matters of equality and anti-racism," the Professional Footballers' Association said.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Oklahoma City almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win but fell short, going down 127-124.

Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

00:21
2
The Highlanders thumped the Waratahs 55-29 in their preseason match in Queenstown.

Slick Highlanders put it through the hands, score excellent team try against poor Waratahs

3
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

4
TE KUITI, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 02: Stephen Perofeta of the Blues charges forward during the Super Rugby pre-season match between the Chiefs and the Blues on February 2, 2018 in Te Kuiti, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Solid Blues overcome Chiefs in pre-season hit out

5
Julian Savea of the Hurricanes eludes George Bridge of the Crusaders and off for a try during his side's preseason Super Rugby match Crusaders V Hurricanes, Rugby Park, Greymouth, New Zealand, 2nd Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes down defending champs Crusaders in pre-season clash

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 