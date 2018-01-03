 

West Ham earn sensational comeback win over West Brom with length-of-the-field team goal in injury time

Andy Carroll scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as West Ham came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the Premier League this morning.

Andy Carroll's winner lifts West Ham out of the relegation zone.
Source: SKY

West Ham moved a point above the relegation zone and five points above West Brom, which is now winless in 20 top-flight fixtures. Only three clubs have endured longer runs without a victory in the Premier League: Derby (32), Sunderland (26) and Norwich (21).

West Brom had hopes of ending that negative run when James McClean's strike deflected off Angelo Ogbonna and looped over goalkeeper Adrian to give the visitors the lead after half an hour.

But Carroll equalized in the 59th minute, heading in Aaron Cresswell's cross for his first goal of the season.

Carroll doubled his tally in the fourth minute of stoppage time, sliding in to fire home Marko Arnautovic's low cross.

