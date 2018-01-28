 

West Ham defender shown red card after spitting at opponent

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku was sent off four minutes into the second half of his side's shock 2-0 FA Cup loss to third tier Wigan Athletic, after spitting at Nick Powell and faces a lengthy ban.

West Ham didn't have a single shot on target on a miserable day for David Moyes' side.

Wigan got off to a great start as Grigg headed in Nathan Byrne's cross less than seven minutes in.

Cheyenne Dunkley also had a goal ruled out for Wigan shortly afterward and any hope West Ham had of getting into the match diminished when Masuaku was dismissed for reacting angrily to a crunching tackle from Powell.

Grigg doubled his tally in the 69th with a penalty straight down the middle after Reece Burke was somewhat harshly adjudged to have handled the ball.

It was Grigg's sixth goal in five FA Cup matches this season.
 

