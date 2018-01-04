 

West Bromwich midfielder admits confronting fan after remarks made about dead son

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has told the club he confronted a spectator during a Premier League match because of remarks made about the death of the player's infant son.

West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore, right, challenges for the ball against West Ham.

The England international was involved in a heated exchange moments after being substituted during West Brom's 2-1 loss at West Ham yesterday.

West Brom said in a statement released Wednesday that Livermore had shrugged off general abuse from West Ham supporters, but that "he acknowledges that he moved to confront one spectator who chose to make a comment about the death of his infant son."

Livermore and his partner lost their newborn son, Jake Junior, in 2014.

West Brom says it "would like to think that all right-minded football supporters could understand this reaction, which did not result in any physical exchanges before Jake was led away to our dressing room."

West Brom says the club has responded to a request by the Football Association for observations.

