 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


West Brom striker reduced to tears after sickening collision leaves Everton's James McCarthy with double fracture in leg

share

Source:

Associated Press

Everton midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double fracture of his right leg during the 1-1 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion this morning.

The gruseome incident happened midway through Everton and West Brom's 1-1 Premier League draw.
Source: Noveball / Twitter

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international broke his tibia and fibula in a collision with West Brom forward Salomon Rondon. Everton manager Sam Allardyce described the injuries as "a big blow for him and us".

Former Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute before Everton equalized through Oumar Niasse after 70.

Everton is ninth in the league with 28 points from 24 games while West Brom is second from bottom on 20 points.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:30
2
New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the under-19 Cricket World Cup quarter-finals after beating South Africa by 71 runs in Tauranga.

NZ U19 trump South Africa at World Cup, set to face Afghanistan in quarter-finals

00:30
3
The gruseome incident happened midway through Everton and West Brom's 1-1 Premier League draw.

West Brom striker reduced to tears after sickening collision leaves Everton's James McCarthy with double fracture in leg

00:25
4
Kerber blitzed her way through the round three match with a 6-1 6-3 win.

Fired-up Angelique Kerber breezes past Maria Sharapova to reach Aussie Open final 16 with straight sets win

00:29
5
The second-seeded Swiss beat Richard Qasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4 to advance to the final 16.

Roger Federer reaches fourth round of Australian Open with dominant straight sets win

03:23
It signals a tumultuous end to the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Republicans, Democrats show no sign of retreat as US government goes into shutdown

Republicans and Democrats show no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending.

01:51
Houses built decades ago are still plagued with waterproofing issues.

Leaky homeowners take action against cladding company with lawsuit

A Supreme Court decision has allowed a group of home owners to fight their case against cladding company James Hardie in court.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.

02:22
Turkey's long fought Kurdish separatists within its own country.

Turkey threatens bloody confrontation against Kurdish forces in Syria

Turkey is challenging its old alliance with the US.

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Three people injured after second brawl breaks out in Auckland suburb

A home in Panmure has seen violence for the second time in two nights.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 