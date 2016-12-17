 

Wellington welcomes the Phoenix back home with windy weather in Adelaide draw

Back on home turf at Westpac Stadium for the first time in eight weeks, Wellington created enough opportunities to secure a win on Sunday but just couldn't find the finishing touch.

Roy Krishna on the attack. Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers. A-League Football. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 17 December 2016 © Copyright image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Wellington Phoenix Roy Krishna on the attack.

Source: Photosport

Wellington managed 13 shots in appalling conditions, with eight on target, while defending champions Adelaide recorded nine with none troubling Phoenix keeper Glen Moss.

Strong swirling winds and blustery rain made for treacherous slippery conditions and the game grew increasingly scrappy, referee Matthew Conger dishing out nine yellow cards.

Greenacre, who took over with Des Buckingham on an interim basis following coach Ernie Merrick's resignation last month, said the game had been there for the Phoenix's taking.

"We played some good stuff in patches, but I think it's clear to everyone that we just didn't take our opportunities," he said.

"When you create that many chances, you have to take them and you have to be ruthless and we weren't."

In front of a 5548-strong crowd, both teams struggled to maintain possession, with Adelaide's best chance coming 30 minutes into the first half when Nikola Mileusnic blasted a Sergio Cirio cross over the bar.

Kosta Barbarouses looked threatening on occasion for Wellington, while former Melbourne victory teammate Gui Finkler provided the Phoenix's best chances deep into stoppage time.

However, Adelaide keeper Eugene Galekovic capped an outstanding display with two superb saves from back-to-back free kicks.

Reds coach Guillermo Amor was low-key in his assessment of the match, but said it was pleasing to keep a clean sheet after last week's 4-0 loss to league leaders Sydney FC.

"That was very important because the last games were very difficult for us," he said afterwards.

"But we want to win, always. Today, we drew, and this is one step forward."

Adelaide remain 10th on the ladder to Wellington's eighth, and must prepare to host second-placed Melbourne Victory on Saturday while the Phoenix travel to Perth.

