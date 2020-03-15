Wellington Phoenix staffer makes full recovery from coronavirus

A Wellington Phoenix staff member who tested positive to Covid-19 has been declared fully recovered, and no other member of the A-League team has contracted the virus.

A club statement said the unnamed male, who was among the group that spent a futile week undergoing team isolation in Sydney last month, had been reunited with his family.

Reports said the affected person was a member of the coaching staff but the club has refused to identify him.

The staff member was tested upon his return to New Zealand on March 24 as a precaution after showing minor symptoms. He was immediately quarantined from the public and the team bubble.

The statement said players are continuing to train with the expectation of an eventual finish to the season.

Nobody from the Kiwi club has been available for public comment since the squad returned from Sydney.