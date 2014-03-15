Wellington Phoenix skipper Andrew Durante hopeful new contract will end rumours of troubled club's future

Source:AAP
Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante wants his re-signing to bring an end to speculation about the club's immediate future in the A-League.
Veteran centre back Durante, 36, calmed the nerves of the club's fan base by confirming on Friday he will play another season.
Along with a two-year deal for teenage fullback Liberato Cacace, it was welcome news for a Phoenix side at the centre of ongoing speculation over their involvement next season.
Chairman Rob Morrison has made sporadic and inconsistent comments to address reports of a possible merger or licence sale.
However, Morrison has been in regular contact with Durante, who was convinced the Phoenix are a viable entity until at least the end of the 2019-20 season, when its licence is assessed.
Morrison assured the 36-year-old the club wasn't for sale.
"It was obviously a key factor that the club stays in Wellington and the current ownership stays as it was," Durante told Radio Sport.
"Once I was sure that was going to happen then it obviously made my decision a lot easier.
"He (Morrison) has declined all options and will continue running the club over the next two years and hopefully beyond that."
Durante has also taken up a commercial and marketing role at the Phoenix, having spent time in the off-season observing the running of several US Major League Soccer clubs.
He hopes his transition into fulltime football management will happen in Wellington, where his familty have settled.
