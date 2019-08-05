Wellington Phoenix out to right their shocking record in the FFA Cup

The Wellington Phoenix are treating their semi-pro FFA Cup opposition on Wednesday with due respect given their horror record in the competition.

When it comes to the pre-season FFA Cup, the Phoenix have had just one win in the past five seasons. Under the new regime, that record is something they're keen to address.

Steven Taylor will make his first competitive appearance as the club's new captain against Queensland semi-professional side, the Brisbane Strikers.

“Everybody expects an upset on the night, the TV cameras are there dying for an upset so for us that’s our fire in the belly making sure that doesn't happen,” Taylor said.