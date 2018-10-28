Wellington Phoenix reveal new signing after player exodus

Wellington Phoenix have clambered back up off the canvas with the signing of forward Jaushua Sotirio, from Western Sydney, on a one-year A-League deal.

A day after talismanic captain Andrew Durante and striker David Williams announced their departures from the Kiwi club, Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has responded by unveiling a fresh face for his attack.



Sydney-born right winger Sotirio scored 11 goals across 81 league appearances for the Wanderers but could not down a consistent starting role.



That trend continued in 2018-19 when he started seven of his 13 appearances but failed to convince coach Marcus Babbel - even though he netted three times, including a spectacular strike against Melbourne City in January.



Talay said former Olyroos and Young Socceroos attacker Sotirio will help to shape a new-look Wellington frontline.



"I'm looking to bring in players that work hard and aim to continually raise their game and Jaushua fits that bill," the rookie A-League head coach said.



The 23-year-old Sotirio hoped a trans-Tasman shift would revive his fortunes.



''I have spent most of my career in Sydney, so it was time for a change and a new challenge and Wellington represents the perfect opportunity to prove what I can do," he said.



''There's some really exciting young players at the club and I believe we can create something special in Wellington."

