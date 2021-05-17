TODAY |

Wellington Phoenix requests fans don’t bring national flags to NZ games in midst of Gaza conflict

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix is requesting that fans don’t bring national flags to home games later this month in the midst of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

General manager David Dome said the Phoenix will look into the situation in more detail this week ahead of the club's first home game this year. Source: 1 NEWS

The club’s request, which it makes “respectfully”, comes after Phoenix’s Israeli striker Tomer Hemed’s controversial goal celebrations over the weekend.

Ufuk Talay distanced himself from the two moments, saying he can't control what players do once they're on the field. Source: Supplied

Hemed draped himself in an Israel flag after a penalty before pulling out a Jewish kippah from inside his shirt following a late equaliser.

“Only New Zealand and Australian national flags will be permitted to be displayed at either Sky Stadium on Saturday 22 May or Eden Park on Sunday 30 May,” the club said in a statement.

Phoenix boss says club has 'spoken' to Hemed about celebrations, not expecting punishments

“The club has taken this temporary measure out of respect for all nationalities currently caught up in the conflict.”

