Wellington Phoenix requests fans don’t bring national flags to NZ games in midst of Gaza conflict

The Wellington Phoenix is requesting that fans don’t bring national flags to home games later this month in the midst of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The club’s request, which it makes “respectfully”, comes after Phoenix’s Israeli striker Tomer Hemed’s controversial goal celebrations over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hemed draped himself in an Israel flag after a penalty before pulling out a Jewish kippah from inside his shirt following a late equaliser.

“Only New Zealand and Australian national flags will be permitted to be displayed at either Sky Stadium on Saturday 22 May or Eden Park on Sunday 30 May,” the club said in a statement.

Phoenix boss says club has 'spoken' to Hemed about celebrations, not expecting punishments