Wellington Phoenix pay transfer fee for first time

The Wellington Phoenix have signed another exciting young player and made history by paying a transfer fee for the first time in the club's history.
Australian 21-year-old Reno Piscopo has signed on a three-year deal, he's spent the past eight years in Italy after being recruited to Inter Milan's youth team as a teenager.
He still had a year to complete on a deal with AC Renate, which meant a transfer fee had to be paid.
It would have been a lot easier if he was coming off contract, a lot of clubs don’t want to pay transfer fees but in this situation one had to be paid so that’s the way we went,” Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.
Talay coached Piscopo in the Australian under 20s side.