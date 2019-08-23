Wellington Phoenix pay transfer fee for first time

The Wellington Phoenix have signed another exciting young player and made history by paying a transfer fee for the first time in the club's history.

Australian 21-year-old Reno Piscopo has signed on a three-year deal, he's spent the past eight years in Italy after being recruited to Inter Milan's youth team as a teenager.

He still had a year to complete on a deal with AC Renate, which meant a transfer fee had to be paid.

It would have been a lot easier if he was coming off contract, a lot of clubs don’t want to pay transfer fees but in this situation one had to be paid so that’s the way we went,” Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.