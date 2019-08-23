TODAY |

Wellington Phoenix pay transfer fee for first time

1 NEWS
More From
Football

The Wellington Phoenix have signed another exciting young player and made history by paying a transfer fee for the first time in the club's history.

Australian 21-year-old Reno Piscopo has signed on a three-year deal, he's spent the past eight years in Italy after being recruited to Inter Milan's youth team as a teenager.

He still had a year to complete on a deal with AC Renate, which meant a transfer fee had to be paid.

It would have been a lot easier if he was coming off contract, a lot of clubs don’t want to pay transfer fees but in this situation one had to be paid so that’s the way we went,” Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

Talay coached Piscopo in the Australian under 20s side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The club signed 21-year-old Australian Reno Piscopo who has spent the past eight years in Italy after being recruited to Inter Milan's youth team as a teenager. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
James OConnor. Australian Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of the Bledisloe Cup game this weekend. Friday 16 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Just two halfbacks and five loose forwards named in Wallabies' RWC squad
3
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
4
The All Blacks star said he was looking forward to getting back on the field for Auckland against Bay of Plenty.
Rieko Ioane says people have read too much into him being dropped from All Blacks
5
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Valencia during the Spanish Copa del Rey, semifinal, second leg.

Bayern Munich seal loan signing of Brazil star Coutinho
Paul Pogba

Manchester United confident of keeping Paul Pogba as transfer deadline looms
00:46
It's not the first time fans of Motagua and Olimpia have engaged in deadly clashes either.

Four people dead at Honduras football match after opposing fans clash on pitch
1 NEWS

Chelsea remain winless in EPL after Leicester snag draw with second half equaliser