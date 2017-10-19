Wellington Phoenix 'not looking to sell its licence', don't deny merger speculation

Source:
The Wellington Phoenix have addressed speculation around the possible sale of a major stake in the club to Australia's South Sydney expansion group, after reports suggested New Zealand's only fully professional football club could be heading across the Tasman.
After it was reported earlier today that the Phoenix were in consideration to merge with the group, the club have released a statement saying that whilst they remain open to the idea of outside investment, they will not be looking to offload their A-Leauge licence to the highest bidder.
"As the club has previously disclosed, the Phoenix have had discussions with parties interested in participating in the expansion of the A League, as well as the future of the A League and it should come as no surprise that continues to be the case," the statement read.
"Welnix as the owners have consistently maintained that they are open to external investors who could bring capital and players to the club as well as providing professional development pathways for the players from New Zealand.
"Although there are currently potential options that are worth exploring what is certain, despite the leaky nature of the industry, is the Phoenix will not conduct any of those discussions via the media.
"We can reiterate however, as stated by the Chairman Rob Morrison recently, that the club is not looking to sell its licence."
The Phoenix then insisted that the A-League itself needs change, with football struggling to have an impact on audiences on both sides of the Tasman.
"With double digit falls in viewership levels, falling crowd numbers and all clubs losing money there has to be a material change to the construct of the League."
"The best case scenario for the A League clubs, including the Phoenix, is the creation of a truly independent A League with new management and a distribution of revenues that reflect the way they are generated.
"The needed structural changes will not happen in the short term but it is clearly imperative that decisive action is taken now by the FFA ahead of the 18/19 season to halt the decline in the Leagues metrics. Tinkering around the edges with marquee funds and the like is not sufficient."
