Wellington Phoenix 'not looking to sell its licence', don't deny merger speculation

The Wellington Phoenix have addressed speculation around the possible sale of a major stake in the club to Australia's South Sydney expansion group, after reports suggested New Zealand's only fully professional football club could be heading across the Tasman.

After it was reported earlier today that the Phoenix were in consideration to merge with the group, the club have released a statement saying that whilst they remain open to the idea of outside investment, they will not be looking to offload their A-Leauge licence to the highest bidder.

"As the club has previously disclosed, the Phoenix have had discussions with parties interested in participating in the expansion of the A League, as well as the future of the A League and it should come as no surprise that continues to be the case," the statement read.



"Welnix as the owners have consistently maintained that they are open to external investors who could bring capital and players to the club as well as providing professional development pathways for the players from New Zealand.



"Although there are currently potential options that are worth exploring what is certain, despite the leaky nature of the industry, is the Phoenix will not conduct any of those discussions via the media.

"We can reiterate however, as stated by the Chairman Rob Morrison recently, that the club is not looking to sell its licence."

The Phoenix then insisted that the A-League itself needs change, with football struggling to have an impact on audiences on both sides of the Tasman.