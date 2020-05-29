Wellington Phoenix name Mexican star Ulises Davila as new captain

The Wellington Phoenix have announced Mexican midfielder Ulises Davila as their new captain.

Wellington Phoenix signing Ulises Davila Source: Getty

The 29-year-old succeeds the departed Steven Taylor, becoming just the fourth full-time skipper in the Wellington franchise's history.

Davila is entering his second A-League season, after scoring 12 goals in 27 matches in Wellington's 2019/20 campaign.

"I'm very happy to be named the captain, and like I did last season I will try to give my best for the team and for the club," Davila said.

"When Uffy (Ufuk Talay) told me that he wanted me to be captain, he said he wanted someone with experience, who will work hard and be a professional.

"I'm not a man with many words or who talks a lot, so I will be a captain who leads by example and by my actions - and who helps to set the standard for the rest of the team."

Head coach Ufuk Talay said it was an easy choice to name Davila captain.

"Last season Ulises was a very influential player for the team, both on and off the field," Talay said.

"He commands a lot of respect from the rest of the boys with both his level of play and his professionalism, the way he conducts himself at all times - he's an influential part of the team."

All Whites midfielder Alex Rufer has kept his role as vice-captain behind Davila.

The Phoenix, who are based in Wollongong this season due to border restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, are due to open their season against the Roar in Brisbane on December 29.