Wellington Phoenix lose six more players

AAP
The gutting of the Wellington Phoenix has continued in the wake of coach Mark Rudan's departure, with six more players moving on ahead of next season.

Former Socceroos striker Nathan Burns is among the latest group shown the door, bringing the number of players to confirm their exits to eight.

Others announced on Monday were Irish forward Cillian Sheridan and defensive players Michal Kopczynski, Antony Golec, Justin Gulley and Ryan Lowry.

Goalkeeper Filip Kurto had already announced a two-season deal with Western United FC, the Geelong-based expansion club where Rudan is expected to be revealed as the inaugural coach.

Attacking midfielder Max Burgess confirmed his exit last week and is also believed to be Western United-bound.

The injury-plagued Burns couldn't replicate his golden form of four seasons earlier in his second Nix stint, failing to score in 10 appearances in 2018-19.

Sheridan managed one goal in 16 games, mostly off the bench, having joined the club in January alongside Golec and Gulley.

The latter pair were sporadically employed, along with Lowry, who leaves after three seasons of service.

Pole Kopczynski was solid at centre back or as a holding midfielder. The 26-year-old returns to Legia Warsaw after completing his loan spell.

New coach Ufuk Talay will arrive this week with just seven players confirmed for next season.

Experienced English defender Steven Taylor is re-signed, along with six young Kiwis - Sarpreet Singh, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Louis Fenton, Callan Elliot and Oli Sail.

The club is still in talks with star strikers Roy Krishna and David Williams as well as captain Andrew Durante, the league's appearance record-holder who is deciding whether to play another campaign aged 37.

In-demand Johnny Warren Medal winner Krishna is expected to announce his intentions by the end of the month, saying his family will have a big part to play in his next contract.

Michal Kopczynski of the Phoenix with team mates Alex Rufer and Armando Sosa Pena stand dejected after Melbourne scored during their A-League Phoenix vs Melbourne City football match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 21st of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Michal Kopczynski of the Phoenix with team mates Alex Rufer and Armando Sosa Pena stand dejected after Melbourne scored during their A-League match in Wellington.
