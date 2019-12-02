Wellington Phoenix to donate to Australian bushfire aid through ticket sales, goals scored

The Wellington Phoenix are the latest sports team to confirm they'll be donating to relief funds for the Australian bushfires with both ticket sales and money for goals going towards going the cause.

The Wellington Phoenix celebrate against Adelaide Source: Photosport

The Phoenix announced today this weekend's match against Western Sydney Wanderers in Wellington will double as a chance to help those in need in Australia.

"Wellington Phoenix will donate $2 for every ticket purchased and $1,000 for every goal scored by the Phoenix in this weekend’s Round 14 Hyundai A-League match against Western Sydney Wanderers," the club said in a statement this afternoon.

The club also confirmed Sky Stadium, the team's home venue which is hosting the match, will match the Phoenix's $2 per ticket sold.

Phoenix General Manager David Dome said that the club stands in solidarity with its Australian colleagues.

'"New Zealand and Australia stand shoulder to shoulder in times of disaster and need and what is happening in Australia at the moment demands a response," Dome said.

"'The A-League as a whole has committed to the cause and some of our players have already raised funds to support the relief efforts.

''We applaud the efforts of the entire football community and are happy we can play a small part, especially given this coincides with the visit of Western Sydney with New South Wales being the most affected state.

''We will be making a donation on behalf of Welnix and the Board for every ticket sold and ask that season ticket holders and all fans attending make a similar contribution to the cause on game day."

It comes after fellow New Zealand sporting franchise the New Zealand Breakers raised $26,000 earlier this week in their 97-92 win over the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The Breakers offered $1000 for each three-pointer made in the game which team owner Matt Walsh agreed to match and the team netted 13 in the contest.

The Phoenix said along with ticket sales and money for goals, cash collectors will also be in the stands on Saturday for fans wishing to donate further.