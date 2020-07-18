TODAY |

Wellington Phoenix could spend six months in Australia for A-League season

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix face the possibility of spending more than 6 months in Australia, including Christmas, after the A-League announced the start dates for the new season.

David Ball of the Phoenix reacts after a refereeing decision Source: Photosport

Football Federation Australia yesterday released the calendar for the upcoming A-League and W-League campaigns which starts on December 27.

That gives the Phoenix just 10 weeks to prepare for the competition with much of their build up expected to be based in Australia.

A-League boss Greg O’Rourke said history will be made with both the men's and women's competitions starting in summer.

“This year’s calendar sees us kicking off two seasons of Australia’s best football on the same day, right in the middle of summer.

”The men’s competition now features 12 teams, including three in Sydney and three in Melbourne, meaning more derbies, more intensity and more fans.

“With families at home together during the holiday season, great weather, and games broadcast live on multiple platforms, there are so many ways for fans to be close to the action, at home or in the stadium.”

