Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante signs one year extension

Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante will stay with the club for another season, extending his current deal with the club to the end of the 2018/19 season.

Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante. Source: Photosport

Alongside his playing role, Durante, 36, will also move into an off field position with the Phoenix, general manager David Dome confirmed in a statement.

"Dura brings leadership on and off field and is hugely respected within the playing group", Dome said.



"Besides giving us some real solidity to build around, Dura is also taking up a part management role off the field to assist the team in commercial, marketing and community initiatives.



"Dura is currently in the United States on some professional development funded by the club."

Durante has been with the Phoenix since 2008, playing nearly 250 matches for the club.