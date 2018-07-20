Wellington Phoenix and Adam Parkhouse part ways in A-League

Australian Adam Parkhouse is the latest player to leave the Wellington Phoenix after agreeing to a termination of his A-League contract.

Former Phoenix player Adam Parkhouse. Source: Photosport

The left-sided player played 36 games for the Phoenix, often in a defensive or midfield role, having arrived in 2016 regarded predominantly as a forward.

He played 18 games in each of two seasons and tallied three assists.

The 25-year-old joins a sizeable list of players who have left since the end of their disappointing 2017-18 campaign.

New coach Mark Rudan said on Tuesday he is taking a hard-line approach when assessing the squad he has inherited.

While certain players had impressed him more than he expected, others were the opposite.

"Some players don't fit into what I want to do, and that's just football," Rudan said.

"It's unfortunate perhaps for the player but I'm very open and honest with them as well.

"If we can't match together, then that's unfortunate."

Rudan's first two signings have been imports - English defender Steven Taylor and Polish goalkeeper Filip Kurto - while Kiwi midfielder Sarpreet Singh's contract was extended.