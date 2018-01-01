'Wellington is like a second home' - Phoenix star Roy Krishna signs contract extension

Wellington Phoenix talisman Roy Krishna has put speculation over his future to bed by signing a one-year contract extension.

Phoenix' Roy Rishna (file picture). Source: Photosport

Krishna, the Fijian captain and the Nix's brightest attacking talent, was off-contract at the end of the season and reportedly subject to several offers.

But the 30-year-old has decided to stay put in the Kiwi capital for at least another 12 months, as he strives to become the club's all-time top marksman.

He said he was glad to re-sign.

"Wellington is like a second home to me - we needed to make a decision and now I can just get back to doing what I love and what I do best," Krishna said.

Krishna recently missed three Nix games due to muscle soreness, leading some to question his desire to remain with the A-League cellar dwellers.

Nix general manager David Dome was pleased to see him stay.