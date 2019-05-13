Wellington lawyer beats 6.3 million people to win Fantasy Premier League

A Wellington lawyer has beaten 6.3 million people to be crowned winner of online football competition Fantasy Premier League.

Adam Levy topped the worldwide ladder after 38 matches, winning a seven-night holiday to the UK, including VIP tickets to two Premier League games next season.

The free competition sees people select a squad of 15 players, within a budget of £100m (NZ$587 million).

Each week the Premier League stars are awarded points based on their performance in real life (for example, points awarded for goals scored, assists, or clean sheets kept).