Wellington lawyer beats 6.3 million people to win Fantasy Premier League

A Wellington lawyer has beaten 6.3 million people to be crowned winner of online football competition Fantasy Premier League.
Adam Levy topped the worldwide ladder after 38 matches, winning a seven-night holiday to the UK, including VIP tickets to two Premier League games next season.
The free competition sees people select a squad of 15 players, within a budget of £100m (NZ$587 million).
Each week the Premier League stars are awarded points based on their performance in real life (for example, points awarded for goals scored, assists, or clean sheets kept).
Levy finished 57 points ahead of his closest competitor, under the team name #TheyAreUs.