Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match

The Wellington football community is in mourning tonight, following the tragic death of the North Wellington Onslows Masters 5 division captain.
Tim Robertson, 53, collapsed at halftime in his side's clash against the North Wellington Zimmers yesterday at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville, dropping to the ground with a suspected heart attack.
Robertson was described by teammates as a fit and healthy individual, showing no signs of heart problems beforehand.
Paramedics attempted to revive Robertson for around 40 minutes.