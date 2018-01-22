 

Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match

The Wellington football community is in mourning tonight, following the tragic death of the North Wellington Onslows Masters 5 division captain.

Tim Robertson, 53, collapsed at halftime in his side's clash against the North Wellington Zimmers yesterday at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville, dropping to the ground with a suspected heart attack.

Robertson was described by teammates as a fit and healthy individual, showing no signs of heart problems beforehand.

Paramedics attempted to revive Robertson for around 40 minutes.

Two football players fighting for the ball
Football. Source: istock.com
