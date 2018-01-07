 

'We'll fire into a few of them' - Goalkeeper wins year’s supply of pizza after clean sheet

Fleetwood Town's Chris Neal is sorted after his side's 0-0 draw with Leicester.
1
Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

00:30
2
Mohammad Nabi's half century clinched the six wicket win over the Stars.

Afghanistan batsman's fifty seals BBL Melbourne derby for Renegades

01:04
3
The Black Caps batsman smacked into Mohammad Amir in yesterday's ODI in Wellington.

'If that's not number one on Smashed 'em Bro…' - Henry Nicholls laughs off collision with Pakistan bowler

00:30
4
Ross McCormack's double saw the Nix fall 2-1 at AAMI Park.

Wellington Phoenix throw away lead to crash against Melbourne City

00:30
5
The tournament's top seed will compete for the top prize after a straight sets win over Sachia Vickery.

'It's going to be a tough match' - ASB Classic set for showpiece finale after weather woes

02:44
Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.

Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Three days before he was honoured at the New Zealand Rugby Awards, Smith had his prostate removed.


02:03
The drilling ship and a team of international scientists are between expeditions to our biggest fault line.

High-tech research ship in New Zealand to learn more about country's most dangerous fault line

The vessel is currently docked in Christchurch between expeditions to discover more about The Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.


 
