'Welcome to the club' - Football icon Pele praises wonderkid Kylian Mbappe

The great Pele has acknowledged Kylian Mbappe's remarkable tournament that culminated with the France forward becoming just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final.

No guessing who is first. Pele was 17 when he scored twice Brazil's 5-2 win over Sweden in the 1958 final.

Mbappe scored France's fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow and was voted young player of the tournament.