'Welcome to the club' - Football icon Pele praises wonderkid Kylian Mbappe

The great Pele has acknowledged Kylian Mbappe's remarkable tournament that culminated with the France forward becoming just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final.

Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.
Source: SKY

No guessing who is first. Pele was 17 when he scored twice Brazil's 5-2 win over Sweden in the 1958 final.

Mbappe scored France's fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow and was voted young player of the tournament.

Pele posted a message of congratulations on his Twitter account saying "Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, Mbappe - it's great to have some company!"

