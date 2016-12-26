 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Welcome back Barba! Kosta Barbarouses weaves through Newcastle defence for first goal since returning to Phoenix

share

Source:

SKY

Newcastle have climbed back into fifth spot on the A-League table and will see in the New Year inside the top six after holding a re-energised Wellington to a 2-2 draw.

It's taken the A-League star some time to find the net, but his pivotal goal gave the Wellington side a lead early against the Jets.
Source: SKY

The Jets twice had to come from behind at McDonald Jones Stadium on Boxing Day.

Andrew Hoole and Andrew Nabbout cancelled out goals from former Melbourne Victory duo Kosta Barbarouses and Gui Finkler.

There were ample opportunities for a winner in an open, end-to-end affair, with fifth place the reward for both sides.

Although the Jets took 18 shots to Wellington's 12, Mark Jones' side were unable to claim their first treble of victories since November 2013.

For the eighth-placed Phoenix, it was a missed chance to wrap up a remarkable post-Ernie Merrick resurgence and spring from last place when the coach resigned to fifth just three weeks later.

The Jets piled on all the early pressure, their pace and crisp passing causing Wellington problems at the back

Yet for all their early dominance, the spirited Phoenix clung on and claimed first blood.

Roy Krishna provided the lead-up work and the pinpoint pass that released Barbarouses, who warded off two defenders before toe-poking his first goal of the season past Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan.

The platform had been laid minutes earlier when Gui Finkler hit the upright off a free kick following Steven Ugarkovic's alleged handball and the near-miss sparked Wellington into life, Krishna heading a Finkler corner over the bar moments later.

Halftime substitute Morten Nordstrand wasted no time evening the score on 48 minutes, latching onto a long ball and squaring up for Hoole to drill home the equaliser and his third goal of the season.

No sooner had it happened the Phoenix reclaimed the lead as Krishna drew an opponent before crossing for Finkler to tap into an empty net.

Jones' frustrations soon erupted and the coach copped a warning from referee Jarred Gillett.

But his disappointment soon subsided when his standout performer scored the Jets' second as Nabbout, the winger with four man-of-the-match awards in eight appearances, curled a near-unstoppable shot inside the far post.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

00:29
2
The Armenian scored a contender for goal of the season in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Watch: Who cares if he's offside! Manchester United's Mkhitaryan scores outrageous back-heel goal

3
1 NEWS

Football players among 30 dead as boat capsizes in Uganda

00:30
4
The iconic Thunder duo put on another show in the Christmas Day clash as they combined for 53 points in the 112-100 win.

Watch: Westbrook repetitively finds Steven Adams for dunking masterclass against hapless Timberwolves defence

00:20
5
The Black Caps' newest speedster spoke about his performance in his side's thumping victory over Bangladesh in Christchurch.

'It was nice having the Canterbury crowd on my side' – Lockie Ferguson on home debut

01:24
The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.

Video: A look back on some of the hits that made George Michael a superstar

The Wham star, who has died aged 53, became a household name with some massive songs.


05:06
The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ