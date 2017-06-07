 

'We want to play attractive, nice football' – new Phoenix boss promises flair from Wellington strugglers

Coach Darije Kalezic appreciates Wellington Phoenix might not have the financial resources of other A-League clubs, but he's confident they can still threaten as title contenders.

Darije Kalezic will take charge of the Phoenix for the 2017/18 A-League campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Phoenix officially announced today they had signed Kalezic and assistant Rado Vidosic on two-year contracts.

"Everyone knows we can't compare ourselves financially with the big clubs in Australia, but that doesn't mean we can't fight for the titles," Kalezic said.

"We have to find another power to make that possible - the working structure, a professional environment, a unified atmosphere in the team, and to play for our fans.

"All these things give us the extra push to fight with the big clubs."

Kalezic joins the Phoenix four years after the club first approached him in the hunt to replace inaugural coach Ricki Herbert.

Wellington opted for Ernie Merrick in 2013, but returned to Kalezic after last season's disappointing seventh-place finish after Merrick's resignation eight weeks into the season.

After a playing career in Bosnia and the Netherlands, the 47-year-old Kalezic has had managerial stints in the Netherlands, Belgium, England - with Stockport County - and Saudi Pro League club Al-Taawoun.

Vidosic brings a proven A-League record to the Phoenix, with back-to-back championship titles during his time at Brisbane Roar alongside Ange Postecoglou, and another championship as an assistant at Melbourne Victory.


