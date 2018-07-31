 

'We want clear governance' – Football NZ not off the hook despite Heraf’s exit

Michelle Prendiville
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
Michelle Prendiville

His future was always in question but today Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf has walked away from New Zealand Football.

His resignation the latest of a string of exits from the organisation, leaving New Zealand Football on the hunt for a new women’s coach and technical director.

But the pressure is on those remaining to get things right.

Former Football Ferns captain Maia Jackman, who was the physio on the Spain tour earlier this year, said she saw first-hand the relationship between player and coach disintegrate.

"It was sad," she said.

"You could see some fear in the girls when they were playing which I’ve not seen – ever."

Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement.

Heraf created a first in New Zealand sport with 13 Football Ferns complaining of intimidation and scare tactics in written letters to the governing body.

That sparked an independent review which not long after saw chief executive Andy Martin resign and the Austrian put on special leave.

1 NEWS understands Heraf returned to Football NZ’s headquarters last night and cleared out his office.

While Football NZ says Heraf will continue to participate in the independent review, their approach is frustrating other stakeholders in the game, including the NZ professional footballers association.

"We want to see some clear, clear governance," Harry Ngata said on behalf of the association.

"Some clear transparency around how our game is facilitated."

Jackman added removing Heraf was only half the problem – the women’s game still needs to be resurrected from the fallout.

"It’s bigger than Andreas leaving.

"There’s bigger things that need to be resolved so that the environment within the whole organisation is good because it’s top-down really."

The first big decision might be needed soon with the Ferns beginning their World Cup qualifying in four months.

Players and stakeholders alike expect the entire organisation to firm up after the saga.
Michelle Prendiville
Former Football Fern says Andreas Heraf's exit could be the key to NZF turning over a new leaf

New Zealand Football could move forward "leaps and strides and bounds" from the recent Football Ferns controversy with both former CEO Andy Martin and Andreas Heraf out of the picture, a former player says.

Maia Jackman told 1 NEWS this afternoon after it was announced earlier today Heraf would not return to his role as Football Ferns manager she felt that the governing body has a chance to get things right.

"It's been a really terrible situation but there's definitely a silver lining, I feel, to get everything in a really good position to have the right people, the right processes - to get the organisation in a really good space," Jackman said.

Heraf, 50, was the subject of 13 letters of complaint from his players, with claims of bullying and scare tactics around the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in June and previous tour of Spain.

The complaints have since led to an independent investigation into Football NZ with former CEO Andy Martin opting to step down from his role soon after it commenced while Heraf has been on "special leave" while the review is conducted.

Martin quit amid controversy surrounding Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf.

Jackman said the public nature of the players' mutiny against Heraf will benefit Football NZ in the long run.

"I think it's key that this has all happened in the public eye. New Zealand wants to see that the game can now go forward in leaps and strides and bounds.

"You've got the public, the PFA who all want to see that player welfare is the key thing.

"If you don't have players then you don't have an organisation."

Andrew Pragnell has taken over as the interim CEO for six months while a permanent replacement is found and NZF said today a new Football Ferns Head Coach would be sought after the conclusion of the independent review.

Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement.
Controversial Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf leaves NZ Football in wake of bullying claims, player mutiny

Football Ferns coach and New Zealand Football technical director Andreas Heraf has left his job.

Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

1 NEWS understands the decision was made that his position was "untenable", having been on suspension for a month in the wake of an inquiry into his conduct in charge of the women's national side.

Heraf, 50, was the subject of up to 13 letters of complaint from his players, with claims of bullying and scare tactics around the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in June.

The Austrian coach was placed on 'special leave' as a result of the allegations, and 1 NEWS understands he emptied his office last night.

Former NZF CEO Andy Martin also stood down from his role in the wake of the scandal.

