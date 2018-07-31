'We want clear governance' – Football NZ not off the hook despite Heraf’s exit

New Zealand Football could move forward "leaps and strides and bounds" from the recent Football Ferns controversy with both former CEO Andy Martin and Andreas Heraf out of the picture, a former player says.

Maia Jackman told 1 NEWS this afternoon after it was announced earlier today Heraf would not return to his role as Football Ferns manager she felt that the governing body has a chance to get things right.

"It's been a really terrible situation but there's definitely a silver lining, I feel, to get everything in a really good position to have the right people, the right processes - to get the organisation in a really good space," Jackman said.

Heraf, 50, was the subject of 13 letters of complaint from his players, with claims of bullying and scare tactics around the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in June and previous tour of Spain.

The complaints have since led to an independent investigation into Football NZ with former CEO Andy Martin opting to step down from his role soon after it commenced while Heraf has been on "special leave" while the review is conducted.

Jackman said the public nature of the players' mutiny against Heraf will benefit Football NZ in the long run.

"I think it's key that this has all happened in the public eye. New Zealand wants to see that the game can now go forward in leaps and strides and bounds.

"You've got the public, the PFA who all want to see that player welfare is the key thing.

"If you don't have players then you don't have an organisation."