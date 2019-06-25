TODAY |

'We are very pleased for him' - Phoenix confirm Sarpreet Singh is in negotiations with Bayern Munich

1 NEWS
More From
Football
Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix's general manager David Dome has confirmed today that young New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh is in negotiations with German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old caught the eyes of the European club while he was in action for New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland, where the Junior All Whites made the final round of 16.

Dome told 1 NEWS that Singh is currently in Germany in talks with Bayern Munich.

"He was asked by Bayern Munich to tour the facilities...following the Under 20 World Cup," said Dome.

"And he has stayed in Europe after the Under 20 World Cup. [He's] now going around talking to the Bayern Munich people about whether he likes them and whether they like him.

"We have to wait now for a formal offer to come out of Germany for Sarpreet. He is under contract with Wellington Phoenix currently."

Dome says he is proud of Singh's success and hopes everything falls into place for him in Europe.

"For him to go to Bayern they would need to purchase the rights to his contract, which is commonplace.

"It is a huge opportunity for Sarpreet and we are very pleased for him," he said. 

According to reports from Germany, Singh is likely to sign for the club's reserve team, which plays in the third-tier competition of the German league system.

Singh was born in Auckland and played 22 games for the Phoenix last season, while also scoring five goals.

New Zealand U20 Junior All Whites player Sarpreet Singh supported by Callum McCowatt. Lodz, Poland - 2019 June 2: Colombia U20 v New Zealand U20 while Round of 16 Knockout Phase match World Cup FIFA U20 on June 2, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz / www.photosport.nz)
New Zealand U20 Junior All Whites player Sarpreet Singh in action against Colombia. Source: Photosport
More From
Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
2
Christian group takes up Israel Folau's fundraising campaign, team hits out against wife Maria's 'vilification'
3
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's camp hits out at GoFundMe's decision to remove his fund raising campaign
4
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
5
The star fullback took over as the kicker after 50 minutes against the Bulls.
'He had a few more sprint metres than anyone else' - Jordie Barrett on why he took kicking duties from Beauden
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante celebrates the win during the Hyundai A-League 2018/19 game between Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 22nd December 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

Andrew Durante confirmed as latest Western United signing
Luke DeVere heads the ball against the Perth Glory

Phoenix confirm signing of Australian international defender
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri gestures when looking at the fourth official during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Chelsea confirm manager Sarri to join Italian champions Juventus
Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba hints at leaving Manchester United, declares 'time to have a new challenge'