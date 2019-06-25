'We are very pleased for him' - Phoenix confirm Sarpreet Singh is in negotiations with Bayern Munich

Wellington Phoenix's general manager David Dome has confirmed today that young New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh is in negotiations with German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old caught the eyes of the European club while he was in action for New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland, where the Junior All Whites made the final round of 16.

Dome told 1 NEWS that Singh is currently in Germany in talks with Bayern Munich.

"He was asked by Bayern Munich to tour the facilities...following the Under 20 World Cup," said Dome.



"And he has stayed in Europe after the Under 20 World Cup. [He's] now going around talking to the Bayern Munich people about whether he likes them and whether they like him.

"We have to wait now for a formal offer to come out of Germany for Sarpreet. He is under contract with Wellington Phoenix currently."

Dome says he is proud of Singh's success and hopes everything falls into place for him in Europe.

"For him to go to Bayern they would need to purchase the rights to his contract, which is commonplace.

"It is a huge opportunity for Sarpreet and we are very pleased for him," he said.

According to reports from Germany, Singh is likely to sign for the club's reserve team, which plays in the third-tier competition of the German league system.