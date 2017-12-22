'We are unified like never before' – Phoenix ready to respond to adversity, says manager

After a tumultuous week that's seen star player Dario Vidosic and his father, assistant coach Rado, leave the club, Wellington Phoenix manager Darije Kalezic says that his side are more united than ever.

The Phoenix currently sit bottom of the A-League, with just one win from their opening 10 matches, while the departure of both Vidosics as well as marquee player Gui Finkler last week have left the club reeling off field, as well as on it.

However, Kalezic says that despite the adversity, the Phoenix are ready to get back to winning matches.

"I think, now in this moment, (we are) unified like never before," he said.

"Everybody feels that, everybody knows that also."

"To go in the right direction, this is the minimum of what we need as a football club."