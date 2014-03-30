 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'We showed no fight' - Phoenix captain slams Kiwi team after another big A-League loss

share

Source:

NZN

Furious Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante says his team are out of the A-League play-off hunt and his team-mates only have themselves to blame.

Wellington Phoenix's captain Andrew Durante reacts during their loss to Adelaide United.

Source: Photosport

Veteran defender Durante struggled to keep his cool after the Kiwi club suffered a second successive 4-0 loss in Sydney, crashing to a listless defeat against the Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday.

The last-placed Phoenix fall 11 points behind the Wanderers, who hold down the sixth and final play-off berth.

With eight matches remaining, Durante's team can still mathematically make it to the post-season.

However, the 35-year-old can't see it happening after an 11th loss from 19 matches and one of their most abject performances.

"I thought this was our last chance to maybe try to stay in contention for the play-offs," he told Fox Sports.

"We showed no fight. We showed not enough ticker.

"I can accept losing games but when you are second to every ball, you're out of the game you can't keep the ball. I'm so disappointed."

With Chris Ikonomidis pulling the strings on attack, Western Sydney managed a whopping 33 shots at goal.

It resulted in goals to Oriol Riera, Michael Thwaite, Ikonomidis and Jaushua Sotirio.

A Phoenix team still without striker Roy Krishna, who reportedly wants to leave the club, offered even less on attack than in the previous week's 4-0 loss to league leaders Sydney FC.

Their next two matches are against teams immediately above them on the table, starting with eighth-placed Perth Glory in Wellington on Saturday.

Durante wants a major reversal in attitude when they play in front of their home supporters.

"It's up to every individual to have a good look at themselves," he said.

"The majority of the team is off contract (at the end of the season).

"We've got a couple of home games coming up which we need to win, just for the sake of some pride."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Mark Hunt posts a picture of his injuries after his loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 221.

'Hard day in there' - Mark Hunt shows off bruises and scars after UFC 221 loss

00:30
2
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

00:15
4
Serena showed glimpses of her dominant self in the dead-rubber match against the Netherlands.

Serena Williams ends 13-month hiatus from tennis with Fed Cup doubles match alongside sister Venus

5
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Anthony Joshua of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Dominic Breazeale of The USA during their IBF World Heavyweight Championship bout at The O2 Arena on June 25, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker's camp fire shots at Anthony Joshua, question British champs' aerobic fitness

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Ms Maihi this morning issued a statement explaining her petition to strip Sir Bob of his knighthood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 