'We showed no fight' - Phoenix captain slams Kiwi team after another big A-League loss

Furious Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante says his team are out of the A-League play-off hunt and his team-mates only have themselves to blame.

Wellington Phoenix's captain Andrew Durante reacts during their loss to Adelaide United. Source: Photosport

Veteran defender Durante struggled to keep his cool after the Kiwi club suffered a second successive 4-0 loss in Sydney, crashing to a listless defeat against the Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday.

The last-placed Phoenix fall 11 points behind the Wanderers, who hold down the sixth and final play-off berth.

With eight matches remaining, Durante's team can still mathematically make it to the post-season.

However, the 35-year-old can't see it happening after an 11th loss from 19 matches and one of their most abject performances.

"I thought this was our last chance to maybe try to stay in contention for the play-offs," he told Fox Sports.

"We showed no fight. We showed not enough ticker.

"I can accept losing games but when you are second to every ball, you're out of the game you can't keep the ball. I'm so disappointed."

With Chris Ikonomidis pulling the strings on attack, Western Sydney managed a whopping 33 shots at goal.

It resulted in goals to Oriol Riera, Michael Thwaite, Ikonomidis and Jaushua Sotirio.

A Phoenix team still without striker Roy Krishna, who reportedly wants to leave the club, offered even less on attack than in the previous week's 4-0 loss to league leaders Sydney FC.

Their next two matches are against teams immediately above them on the table, starting with eighth-placed Perth Glory in Wellington on Saturday.

Durante wants a major reversal in attitude when they play in front of their home supporters.

"It's up to every individual to have a good look at themselves," he said.

"The majority of the team is off contract (at the end of the season).