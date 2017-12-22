'We will see what we can do' - Phoenix seek new signings in January transfer window

Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic wants to recruit leadership and quality across the park as he looks to turn around his floundering team's season.



Wellington's position at the bottom of the A-League ladder became further entrenched with their eighth loss of the season on Saturday.



Ahead 1-0 at halftime against Melbourne City thanks to an opportunistic Roy Krishna strike, the Nix conceded two second-half goals - both to Ross McCormack - to lose 2-1.



At the midway stage of the season, they have just one win and four draws to their credit, and have lost two key players in Dario Vidosic and Gui Finkler, as well as assistant coach Rado Vidosic.



The signing of Nathan Burns late last month provided a much-needed boost, but Kalezic has made it clear he's still looking to further strengthen his roster before the January transfer window closes.



He says defence, midfield and attack could all benefit from new signings.



"I think we can use in each line one player, some leadership in the group and also quality," Kalezic said.



"We know exactly internally what's going on and what we have to do, there are no question marks about that. We will see what we can do."



One signing, that of Serbian midfielder Matija Ljujic, appears already assured with the Nix expected to shed two or three more players in the coming weeks.

