'We are more a team, we are more solid' - Phoenix ready to make a statement against Adelaide United

Wellington Phoenix have come a long way since opening their A-League season with a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United, coach Darije Kalezic believes.

He's hoping the Phoenix will be able to show just how far they've progressed when they again host Adelaide in Wellington.

Despite the recent signings of marksmen Nathan Burns and Matija Ljujic in the January transfer window, Kalezic says Wellington present a united front.

"We are more a team, we are more solid," he said.

"They know more from each other what they have to do. In all moments during the game, the players recognise moments better.

"They recognise more danger in the field, and they recognise more opportunities for us to be dangerous."

Victories have been few and far between for 10th-placed Wellington, but they've found some much-needed momentum recently, recording two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

A win against fifth-placed Adelaide could bump Wellington as high as seventh, but Kalezic is well aware the danger posed by a Reds team which was thumped 5-0 by Melbourne City last week.

Describing that result as a one-off, Kalezic is expecting a fired-up Adelaide to confront the Phoenix at Westpac Stadium.

"They are a team who are really solid - they have never before lost with such big numbers," he said.

"They have speed at the front, very fast players at the front, so every long direct ball behind our defence can be dangerous.

"It doesn't mean they have to be more dominant, it doesn't mean they have to create a lot of chances.

"They have the quality to be dangerous and make goals from nothing."

While Adelaide will be missing suspended captain Isaias, they are set to welcome back wingers Ryan Kitto - United's top scorer with five goals to date - and Johan Absalonsen, who has three goals for the season.

For Wellington, key midfielder Goran Paracki returns from suspension, and central defender Dylan Fox is back from injury, but Nix will miss Italian defender Marco Rossi, another serving a one-match suspension.

They'll also be looking to mark skipper Andrew Durante's record-equalling 278th A-League match, a milestone achieved only by long-serving goalkeeper Danny Vukovic.

