'We have to do our jobs' – Phoenix skipper on team's horror slump

Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante is pointing the finger solely at his team, after a shocking opening 10 matches to their A-League season.

With the team bottom of the A-League ladder, Andrew Durante says the Nix need to stand up.
The Phoenix are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League ladder, picking up just one win so far this season, while off field issues have resulted in the departures of star players Gui Finkler, Dario Vidosic and his father - assistant coach Rado.

However, undeterred by the controversies, Durante says his side need to perform with their backs to the wall against table toppers Sydney FC tomorrow night.

"In terms of the playing group, we're extremely united," Durante told media.

"I've been through many tumultuous times at this club - the only people that can get us out of it is the playing group and the coaching staff."

"We have to do our jobs. We get paid to train, we get paid to play."

Phoenix

