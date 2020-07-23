'We go again' - Phoenix pushing on through fatigue after A-League resumption

If a condensed A-League finish is custom-made for anybody it's evergreen Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor.



The former Newcastle United stalwart has laughed off suggestions he might like a break as the Kiwi outfit plough through their match-heavy conclusion to the season.



Wellington will leapfrog Melbourne City into second place on the standings if they beat sixth-placed Adelaide United at Bankwest Stadium, their third game in seven days since the competition resumption.



The lung-busting schedule does not concern 34-year-old Taylor, who clocked up more than 200 games in the Magpies defence across 14 English seasons.



Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has chosen to rest former Socceroo Luke DeVere who, like Taylor, has started every game this season, forming a reliable central pair.



While Taylor said rotation is a worthy tactic for all teams, particular those who are finals-bound, he wants no part of it personally.



"Absolutely. I had a chat with the manager about that. The body feels good, I've got people around me, sports science and I'm feeling great," he said.



"Two days' rest, no problem at all. We go again.



"Back in England you get these short turnarounds and you're just ready for the games ahead."



Were it not for a month-long calf muscle issue last year, Taylor would have played 90 minutes in every Phoenix league match since being lured to Wellington in 2018 by former coach Mark Rudan.

